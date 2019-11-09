Twelfth Annual Duluth All Souls Night Attracts Hundreds

The evening featured different arts observing grief along with a funeral march and music.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s annual All Souls Night brings hundreds to The Depot this evening to remember those who have died by incorporating different religions and cultures.

Attendees were encouraged to dress in formal funeral attire to honor ancestors.

Organizers hoped people could even connect with a close family member who has passed away.

“This is filling a gap for a lot of people who would like to talk to Aunt Margie who passed away ten years ago and tell her that little piece of gossip that we know and so this is an opportunity and I think this really resonates with people,” said Jillian Forte, a ritual leader at Duluth All Souls Night.

The twelfth annual year drew more than two hundred people in for things like tarot readings, arealists, and face painting.