UMD Men’s Hockey Defeats Top-Ranked Denver

Five different players scored in the Bulldogs win, including freshman forward Luke Loheit scoring his first collegiate goal.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five different players found the back of the net for the UMD men’s hockey team as the No. 7 Bulldogs took down No. 1 Denver 5-2 on Saturday.

Luke Loheit scored his first collegiate goal while Jackson Cates, Koby Bender, Noah Cates and Cole Koepke each scored in the win. Hunter Shepard made 29 saves. After ending in a 3-3 tie, then watching Denver pick up the extra point in a shootout on Friday, the Bulldogs walk away with four of six points.

UMD (4-3-1) will hit the road next weekend to take on Miami. Puck drop from Ohio on both Friday and Saturday is set for 6:05 p.m.