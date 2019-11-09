UMD Volleyball Sweeps MSU-Mankato in Regular Season Home Finale

Abby Thor had 13 kills while Hanna Meyer had eight and Emily Balts had 42 assists on their senior day.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 Minnesota Duluth volleyball team ended its home schedule on a high note, sweeping Minnesota State-Mankato 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-11).

Abby Thor led the way with 13 kills, while Hanna Meyer had eight kills and Emily Balts had 42 assists on their senior day.

The Bulldogs (23-3) will finish the regular season on the road next weekend, taking on No. 21 Upper Iowa on Friday and No. 17 Winona State on Saturday.