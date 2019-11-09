Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Tops Saints to Win Third Straight UMAC Title

Miguel Ocampo scored two goals to give UWS its third straight UMAC Tournament title.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior and St. Scholastica men’s soccer teams met for the fifth straight year in the UMAC Championship game, and for the third year in a row, the Yellowjackets walked away with the conference title with a 4-2 win.

Blake Perry scored for the Yellowjackets while Malcolm Lumsden scored for the Saints to make it 1-1 at the half. A Saints own goal plus two Miguel Ocampo goals would seal the win for UWS. Ken Pryde netted the other CSS goal. Perry was named UMAC Tournament MVP.

The Yellowjackets will find out who they will play in the NCAA Division III Tournament during the selection show on Monday.