Celebrating a New Book About Moccasin Making from a Duluth Artist

The book teaches moccasin making, patterns, and even stories and is completely bilingual with Ojibwe and its English translation.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday night a celebration was held to honor a new moccasin book called Nookomis Obagijigan, or Grandmother’s Gift.

“Moccasins are really a gift that we need from birth all the way through death and so it’s something whether you are dancing or ceremony or just wearing it around your house. It’s something that represents often a new path in people’s life it’s really an important gift for all those changes and transformations that people go through,” said author Sarah Agaton Howes.

