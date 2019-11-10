Free Learn-to-Skate Session Wraps Up at Heritage Center

Children came out to learn how to fall, stand up, and glide on the ice.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Amateur Hockey Association and figure skating coaches wrapped up an eight week free learn-to-skate program for kids at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

Even members of the College of St. Scholastica hockey team volunteered to encourage the kids to have confidence on the ice.

“That is one of my loves is to just teach kids proper skating skills and loving the ice, who cares if they are crawling on it, or licking it, or doing snow angels, they are just feeling the ice and getting used to what it is, because in Minnesota that’s what you need to do,” said Patti Cane, a co-director at the learn-to-skate program.

Though the free learn-to-skate is over, many skating clubs and hockey rinks in the Northland also offer learn-to-skate programs at a price.