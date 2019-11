House Fire Displaces Family of Four in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A family of four can’t return home after their house caught fire in West Duluth Sunday.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a home on the 200 block of South 70th Avenue West.

Three people and a dog inside the home safely escaped.

The fire started in the kitchen.

Damage is estimated at $35,000.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause and the Red Cross is assisting the family.