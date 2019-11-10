Hundreds of Pets Adopted at Miller Hill Subaru ‘Love-A-Pet’

117 animals adopted, including 55 dogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Miller Hill Subaru was crawling with pets this weekend for their annual Love-A-Pet Adoption event.

117 animals were adopted at discounted fees over the course of the weekend.

Saturday was “Cat-ur-day,” and Sunday was “Pup Day,” where 55 dogs went home with their new families.

Five different organizations including Animal Allies Humane Society came together to get these dogs to their forever homes.

“The connections that are made here are awesome to see with kids and families and dogs, people are so happy to be able to bring these dogs home,” said Subaru’s Marketing Manager, Beth Nimens.

The event also featured free microchipping, and holiday pet photos by Duluth Camera Exchange.