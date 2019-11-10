Northern Star: Cade Goggleye

For this week's segment, meet a former North Woods basketball star who made a late decision to stay close to home.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a third straight Class A state championship game appearance, former North Woods guard Cade Goggleye committed to the University of Jamestown.

But just a few months later, Goggleye had a change of heart.

“So Jamestown starts a little earlier, it starts a week earlier than St. Scholastica does. So I was there for a week, and it just didn’t feel like home so I told my parents and came here. It was them and Jamestown. This feels like home. It’s closer to home and just feels good,” Goggleye said.

“That was a good time for us. Working with admissions, and admissions really did everything as far as getting him accepted and all that type of thing. The transition’s been great. He’s talkative, he’s into it and you can tell he’s more relaxed and comfortable,” St. Scholastica head coach David Staniger added.

This is a young Saints team with just one senior and seven freshman. But five of those are local players, making the transition easier for Goggleye.

“I knew a couple of the people here and they told me that it feels like home. This basketball team is like a big family and I felt it once I got here,” Goggleye said.

“We pride ourselves on getting the best local talent and keeping them home, and we’ve had a lot of success with it. You can win with some local talent. These guys gel, they know each other, so that really helps with the bonding process of it and become that family that we want to create,” Staniger said of his team this year.

Now that he’s comfortable with his teammates, Goggleye has to get used to playing college ball. But with three state trips under his belt and scoring over 2100 career points with the Grizzlies, he feels ready for the next step.

“State basketball is the best teams in the state and just playing against better competition can help you get to the higher lever,” Goggleye said.

“All those guys that have had that state tournament experience, that’s only going to help you. Getting used to the pressure and being in the spotlight so hopefully it gets those jitters out. And they’ve had success. And that’s always going to help carry us and calm others, too,” Staniger added.

With the Saints picked third in the UMAC preseason coaches poll, the team has high expectations and thinks Goggleye can play a big part in that.

“He’s smart. He’s so smart, one of the smartest guys I’ve ever coached. He sees two to three passes ahead. He makes others better and he’s got some killer instincts, he hits some shots in crucial moments. He just makes us better, makes his teammates better and that’s just something that we haven’t had in a while, that true point guard that’s going to pass first and get everybody involved,” Staniger said.