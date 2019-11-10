Owner: Beijing Restaurant Close To Reopening After 2018 Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – One year after fire shut down the popular Beijing Restaurant in Duluth, the owner is close to reopening.

Construction crews and the fencing surrounding the property on London Road are now gone.

Beijing’s longtime owner Cindy Lee said Sunday that repairs are complete and she’s waiting on final permits to be signed off by the city to start operating again.

The goal is to be open before the end of the year.

It was in October of 2018 when fire gutted the dining area and basement.

Beijing opened in the former Pizza Hut in 2016 after closing in 2013 on East Superior Street to make room for CVS.