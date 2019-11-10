St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Falls at Home to Augsburg

Taylor Murray and Sam Gorecki both scored in the second period for the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – It took a while for the St. Scholastica offense to get going, and once it did it wasn’t enough, as Augsburg got the 3-2 win on Sunday to sweep the two-game series.

The Saints had just two shots on goal during the first period and trailed 1-0. The Auggies would then take a 3-0 lead, before Taylor Murray got the Saints on the board just 20 seconds later on the power play. Sam Gorecki scored with just eight seconds left in the second to make it a one-goal game, but that would be all. Lexi Thomeczek finished with 28 saves for the Saints.

The Saints (1-3) will open NCHA play next weekend at Lake Forest.