A First-Round Date with Central on Tap for UWS Men’s Soccer in NCAA Tournament

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team learned their NCAA fate Monday afternoon.

The Yellowjackets will face 14th-ranked Central Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the campus of Luther College. As is with most first round match-ups, the Yellowjackets have never faced the Dutch before.

“To be down in Iowa, I don’t know what it means. But I think we’re just excited to be somewhere different. The last two years we’ve been down in the Twin Cities for games. I think it just adds a little bit of the experience element for the guys on the team,” said head coach Joe Mooney.

This will be the Yellowjackets’ third straight trip to the tourney. And for their seniors, the plan is to improve on last year’s run which saw UWS win their first playoff game in program history.

“I think successfully we’ve been able to isolate ourselves from that thought of success and the thought of finishing that success. Hopefully we can just continue on down that road for the next week, and hopefully the next few weeks to come,” senior captain Eric Watson said.