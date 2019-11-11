Auggies Spoil Opening Night for UWS Women’s Basketball Team

The Yellowjackets were down early and couldn't dig out of that hole at home.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Eva Reinertsen led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team fall to Augsburg 81-55 Monday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Emily Carpenter chipped in with nine points, seven assists and four steals as the Yellowjackets will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Oswego, NY for the Max Ziel Women’s Basketball Tournament.