Chester Bowl Improvement Club Hosting Annual Skis, Suds, Slices Fundraiser

Skis, Suds & Slices Fundraiser is Happening Friday, November 15

DULUTH, Minn. – The 12th Annual Skis, Suds and Slices fundraiser is happening Friday, November 15 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth (2920 West Michigan Street).

Skis, Suds and Slices is a pizza, wine, and beer tasting event with a silent auction.

Participants will get to vote on the “Twin Ports’ Best Pizza” to help determine where the traveling trophy will end up this year.

Tickets are $25 at the door. Childcare will be provided on site. A donation of $5 for one child, and $10 for two or more children is suggested.

All proceeds will help support the Chester Bowl Improvement Club Scholarship Fund. Proceeds help get Northland youth on the slopes during the winter, and in summer camps throughout the year.

