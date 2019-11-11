CSS Women’s Soccer Draw Pomona-Pitzer in First Round of NCAA Tourney

The Saints will take on the Sagehens on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the campus of Wartburg College in Waverly, IA.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s Selection Monday for NCAA Division III women’s soccer. 64 teams heard their name called which means their season will continue. One of those teams was St. Scholastica.

The Saints found out they will face Pomona-Pitzer in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. CSS landed in the region that will be hosted by Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. While the players might not know much about their opponent, head coach Dave Reyelts provided us with a scouting report on the Sagehens.

“Earlier in the year, they played the University of Chicago, who is a perennial powerhouse, and beat them. They played MIT, who is one of the top teams in the country, and they tied them. They’re #8 in the country. They’re going to be very, very talented. They’ve got a couple players that have score in the double-digits. We’ll have our hands full, but that’s what happens when you make it to the big dance,” Reyelts said.

The Saints are heading back to the tournament for the second time in three years. But now CSS must transition from celebrating a UMAC title win to getting prepared for the NCAA tournament.

“This is a huge thing for us and it’s a huge accomplishment. For a lot of girls on the team, this is their first time going. But we’re ready for the next step and ready to keep the season going,” senior Janelle Rouillard said.