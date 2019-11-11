Free Blizzards for Veterans at Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen hoped to give away more than one hundred medium blizzards over the course of the day.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Dairy Queen got into the Veterans Day spirit by giving away free blizzards to both veterans and active duty military members.

It turns out that some employees at the Hermantown location have also served in the military and the manager says it is an honor to serve ice cream to military members and veterans.

“They make sacrifices every day for us, it’s just a small little sacrifice it’s just a blizzard versus their lives so I think it’s worth it for us and it makes them happy too,” said Dalton Plaisted, a manager at the Hermantown Dairy Queen.

The Dairy Queen also offers a 10 percent discount for military and veterans every day of the year a s a token of their appreciation.