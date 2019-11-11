Lake Superior Zoo Hosting Annual Uncorked and Tapped for Conservation Fundraiser

The Fundraiser is Happening Thursday, November 14, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo invites you to the annual Uncorked and Tapped for Conservation Fundraiser on Thursday, November 14 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The event is happening at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

The evening will include wine and beer tasting, food from local restaurants, live music, raffles, and more.

Proceeds from this event go towards providing care for the animals that call the Lake Superior Zoo home and educational initiatives about conservation and wildlife.

Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door.

You must be 21+ to attend.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets in advance.