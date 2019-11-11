Spirit of Duluth Series at Zeitgeist Cafe Features Liberian Food

The gourmet meal featured four courses of traditional Liberian food like peanut soup, Jollof rice, and even pineapple upside-down cake.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist Cafe served up Liberian food as part of its monthly Spirit of Duluth Dinner and Film series.

The cultural food also reflected influence from African-American slaves who immigrated to Liberia.

“It’s just fun to submerge yourself in different cultures and learn something new and be a part of something new and yeah it’s just a fun way to share and learn about each other and it just kind of allows us to get a feel of others who live elsewhere in the world,” said Sandra Gbeintor Oyinloye, a co-curator of the Taste in Liberia night.

The evening rounded out with a documentary about the social unrest in Liberia involving their Civil War.