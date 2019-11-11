Stowe Elementary Students Honor Veteran Family Members

Stowe Elementary School hosts a Veterans Day celebration.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at Stowe Elementary School attended a special ceremony where they cheered on family members and school alumni who have served in the military.

Honored veterans said events like these are important for kids to see because it might help them make the decision to serve some day.

“They understand what we do for them. There may come a time that they may be asked to step forward to carry on for their families in the next generation,” Air National Guard veteran David Blazevic said.

Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber also made a special guest appearance at the ceremony.