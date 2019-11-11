Texas Roadhouse Treats Veterans To A Free Lunch

DULUTH, Minn. – Texas Roadhouse in Duluth offered veterans and active military a free lunch today to show their appreciation.

The restaurant opened earlier than usual to welcome veterans in for lunch.

Within the first 15 minutes the restaurant was packed full of military members and their families.

They were offered a free entrée plus a beverage, while also being given the choice to sit with other veterans from the community.

“All of the full tables, a lot of them are made up of people who didn’t know each other until today,” said Service Manager Jason Standfield. “They chose to sit together and they get a chance to swap stories and share their experiences.

Texas Roadhouse staff say more than 1,000 people stopped in for lunch.