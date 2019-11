DULUTH, Minn. – Many celebrations and ceremonies are taking place across the Northland today in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The Twin Ports Veteran’s Day march and program in Duluth will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Participants are encourages to line up for the march at the Depot starting at 9:00 a.m.

The march will proceed to the DECC via 5th Avenue West arriving at Symphony Hall.

A Veteran’s Day program will begin at 11:11 a.m.

The event is open to the public.