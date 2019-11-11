UMD Cadets Stand Watch of The American Flag for 24 Hours

UMD ROTC holds 24 hour flag vigil for Veterans Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- ROTC students at the University of Minnesota Duluth are participating in their annual 24 hour watch of the American Flag for Veterans Day.

Cadets take turns standing outside the Darland Administration Building in their uniforms to honor the men and women who came before them.

“I feel proud and it helps me represent in a little bit peaceful way of something that veterans have gone through. This is the closes we can get to of feeling any part of staying silent and representing our county and those veterans,” junior ROTC student Samantha Benzinger said.

There are close to 60 cadets at UMD. The 24–hour watch will end at midnight tonight.