UW-Superior Honors Military With A Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Nearly 10% of UWS students are veterans or active service members.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin–Superior honored members of the military with a special Veteran’s Day ceremony.

Every year UWS invites veterans, who are former students of the university to speak during the annual Veteran’s Day event.

Those guest speakers share personal stories and experiences from their time serving.

The UWS Chancellor hopes this annual recognition event reminds people to think about military members beyond Veteran’s Day.

“I think it’s a call to action to us as well about how we can help support and care for veterans,” said Chancellor Renee Wachter. “That includes things like getting out there and volunteering, and getting to know veterans, actually having a conversation.”

Nearly 10% of UWS students are veterans or active service members.