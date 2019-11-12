Bluejackets Hand Northern Stars First Loss of the Season

Cambridge-Isanti scored three goals in the second period to pull away for the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – A three-goal second period would prove to be the difference as Cambridge-Isanti defeated the Duluth girls hockey team 5-1 Tuesday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

Annika Lindgren scored the lone goal for the Northern Stars, while Sarah Spencer finished with 22 saves on the night. Duluth will be back at home this Friday night as they host Rochester Lourdes.