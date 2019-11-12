Burnett Co. Animal Shelter Raising Funds for Abandoned, Starving Dogs

BURNETT CO., Wis. — The Humane Society of Burnett County is raising funds for two dogs rescued from a home last Friday.

According to the Humane Society, two dogs named Petey and Darla were locked inside a home and abandoned. Both dogs were starving.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society went to rescue the dogs by breaking through a window in the house.

Both dogs were malnourished and treated at the Grantsburg Animal Hospital.

The funds will be used to pay for vet bills and care costs for the dogs.

The Humane Society of Burnett County is holding the fundraising campaign on its Facebook page, which has raised about $2,500 so far.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made in the case.