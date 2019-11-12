CHUM Hoping For Cash Donations To Help Give Families In Need A Holiday Meal

$15 donations are recommended to help CHUM meet its goal.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thanksgiving is about two weeks away and chum’s food shelf is asking for your help to provide meals to families who can’t afford it.

Every year, the food shelf partners with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce to offer Thanksgiving baskets to low income families.

This year they are hoping to give away nearly 300.

They are asking for cash donations to pay for turkeys to go with those baskets.

CHUM staff say when a family is on a tight budget, shopping for a big holiday meal can be out of reach.

“When it comes to the holidays, unfortunately people jack up the price. So your can of pumpkin normally would be cheap is bumped up a little bit more,” said Director of Distributive Services Scott Van Daele. “So it’s really feel good to be able to give everybody that pumpkin pie, green beans casserole mix.”

Donations can be mailed to the Duluth Chamber of Commerce or dropped off at CHUM’s food shelf between 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday.