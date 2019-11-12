Costco One Step Closer to Opening in Duluth

The store would be located on the corner of Haines and Arrowhead Roads.

DULUTH, Minn. – Big-box Costco is one step closer to opening its first-ever store in Duluth employing around 200 people.

Tuesday, the planning commission unanimously approved a plot of land on the corner of Haines and Arrowhead Roads for the development of Costco.

The church currently on the land has agreed to re-locate.

“The city is enthusiastic about new development within the boundary so we look forward to having new development in this location,” said Adam Fulton, the interim director of planning and economic development for the city of Duluth.

If all permits are approved a Costco representative says ground could be broken in April with completion fall.