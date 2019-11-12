Great Lakes Gear Exchange Moves to East 4th Street

Consignment equipment store went from pop-up shop to storefront.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new store in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood is aiming to offer outdoor gear at lower prices, by selling them on consignment.

Great Lakes Gear Exchange started as a pop-up shop at the Duluth Folk School before moving to its location on East 4th Street.

The consignment store will accept any non-motorized, gently used, clean clothing and gear to sell at a lower cost.

“Duluth is an outdoor town so there’s a lot of gear out there,” said co-owner Brooke Wetmore. “A lot of people try and experiment with a lot of different hobbies, or getting the hobbies and then as they get more and more into it, they get more and more gear.”

“We know that there’s a lot of gear sitting in people’s basements and garages and closets and things.”

The store will be only be opened to people wishing to sell their gear from the 13th to the 17th of November, before opening to customers on the 20th.