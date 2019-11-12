Morgan Friday Earns Second Straight UMAC Player of the Year Award; Saints’ Sweep Top Honors

Hunter Zamzow was named Rookie and Defensive Player of the Year, while Dave Reyelts was named Coach of the Year.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the second straight year, St. Scholastica’s Morgan Friday has been named UMAC Player of the Year, the Saints’ first back-to-back honoree in 15 years.

The Duluth native led all players with 19 goals and 43 points in UMAC play and was also tops in all of Division III with 29 total goals, which is the second most in a single season in program history. This past weekend, Friday was named UMAC tournament MVP and needs just one more point to become the tenth player in school history to rack up 100 points in a career.

The Saints women’s soccer team would also sweep the rest of the UMAC awards as Duluth native Hunter Zamzow was named Rookie and Defensive Player of the Year, while Dave Reyelts was named Coach of the Year for the seventh time in his career and the first since 2010. Joining Friday and Zamzow on the All–UMAC First Team is fellow Duluthian McKenzie Nelson.