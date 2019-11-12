Piedmont Elementary Students Given the Gift of Sight

Students at Piedmont Elementary School received free vision tests.

DULUTH, Minn.- The students at Piedmont Elementary School were given the gift of sight thanks to a grant that allowed them to take free vision tests.

The grant, provided by “America’s Best” vision in Duluth, came as a complete surprise to the school’s principal Beth Shermoen was only trying to get vision screenings for about 40 students that she saw struggling with their academics.

Because of a partnership between the school’s nurse and America’s Best, more than 400 kids were able to get their eyes checked.

“That’s the foundation that we work on– is ensuring that kids have their basic needs met first: food, shelter, social–emotional support, and to make sure that their vision and hearing screen is completed because we want them to be successful in student and they need to have those needs met so they can thrive in school,” Shermoen said.

The principal says she’s loves partnering with community organizations and hopes to work with more in the future.