Quick Start Pushes UWS Men’s Basketball Past Concordia

The Yellowjackets used a big first-half to get the win over the Gobblers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team led by 15 points at the half and they staved off a late rally to get the win over Concordia (MN) 75-69 Tuesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Senior guard Mac Reykdal led the Yellowjackets with 21 points. Vid Milenkovic also chipped in with 20 points and seven rebounds and Allen Anderson had 16 points as well.

UWS will be back in action next Monday as they travel to UW-Eau Claire.