Study Presented to Superior City Council Recommending Part-Time Mayor, Full-Time Administrator

Study also recommends major software investment and some staffing changes

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A study was presented to the Superior City Council about how the city can become more efficient and effective.

The study focused on things like staffing, workflow, and management structure.

One recommendation calls for the mayor’s position to be reduced to part-time while hiring a full-time city administrator.

According to RW Management Group who conducted the study, that structure is more common for cities the size of Superior and allows city policy to be carried out by someone without a political agenda.

Mayor Jim Paine does not agree with taking Superior in that direction. He cited a study finding that form of government has not been more effective in Wisconsin cities and stated that he and the city’s previous mayor have been more than qualified to run the city without an administrator.

“The ones you list as having a part time mayor have pretty much always been a part time mayor, but the full-time mayor, I can’t find any that has moved to a part-time mayor, that’s a s far as I can tell unprecedented. That’s never happened in the state of Wisconsin,” said Paine.

The study calls for Superior to update software across the board as many departments still rely heavily on paper, like the finance department for payroll and budgets.

It also recommends some staffing changes including eliminating a position from the Assessor’s Office and adding a position to the Human Resources Department.

According to RW Management, the study is all about finding ways to save Superior money.

“If the city were to recommend every single one of our recommendations, we have a fiscal summary included in our report, and they would save about $350,000 a year. That’s not chump change,” said Edmund M. Henschel of RW Management Group.

City Council President Brent Fennessy said at the meeting that now the council’s work begins. They will conduct their own research and determine which parts of the study they want to implement and which they don’t.