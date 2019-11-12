The Lakewalk Phase Two Officially Open

No longer do people have to detour up to Superior Street as they walk along the Lakewalk.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth celebrated the completion of a section of the storm-battered Lakewalk.

The completely redone phase two is open.

In the next couple of months new lights along with fences will be installed.

The project manager says it was quite the engineering feat how they placed stones to be sure to take away the energy from the waves of Lake Superior.

“So these stones are larger they’re a certain shape and size and each individual one is placed so it has contact on 3 points with the stones around it,” said Mike Lebeau, the construction project manager supervisor for the city of Duluth.

The next phase down behind the hotels in Canal Park has more space for the engineers to work as opposed to the section behind Fitgers.

For now, the Friends of the Lakewalk are grateful to have phase two nearly complete.

“People from Duluth they just love to be outside as well as the tourists too one of the reason why they come to Duluth is just about the Lakewalk and getting down to the water,” says Jim Topie, the president of the Friends of the Lakewalk.

Phase three down in Canal Park is expected to be completed in the next couple of years.