U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall to Visit Duluth Saturday

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club Hosting Two Events Saturday, November 16, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Two big events are happening Saturday, November 16, put on by the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club.

Club President Dan Maki and committee member Annalisa Peterson stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about how the public can get involved.

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, U.S. Nordic Ski Team legend, and breast cancer survivor Kikkan Randall will first make an appearance and ski a the Grand Avenue Nordic Center (GANC) on Saturday, November 16 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Kikkan will be skiing with locals at the Nordic Center, and talking about her path to gold.

Attendees will be able to receive a free signed poster and picture with Kikkan while celebrating Nordic skiing in the region.

Youth ages 18 and under will be able to ski with Kikkan from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the GANC.

Youth interested in skiing should arrive at 2:00 p.m. to sign a waiver inside the GANC lower entrance, and then get out on skis.

The indoor program will begin around 3:00 p.m.

The Club is also hosting its annual Snow Ball Fundraising Gala on Saturday, November 16 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Clyde Malting Building.

Kikkan will be this year’s special guest of honor at the ticketed event.

Club members are sprinting to the finish of their campaign to complete Grand Avenue Nordic Center with one last big fundraising push

Appetizers, cash bar, raffle, and additional special guest speaker: former Duluth Mayor Don Ness will be on the list of events throughout the evening.

There will be a free after-party immediately afterwards at Wild State Cider just a few blocks away.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Snow Ball Gala, and to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club.