Undergraduate Students Showcase Months-Long Research Projects

DULUTH, Minn.- Specially selected undergraduate students at u–m–d showed off months worth of research at the school’s Fall showcase Tuesday.

Most majors were represented at the fair.

Many STEM students focused on their advancements in the medical field, including Dean Nguyen, who was presenting his research on the heat capacity of certain molecules.

“For mine, I kind of give an example of medical value, so you kind of have to go along with a few things. You have to know about it, you love it, you also have to know does it actually apply, does it help at all?” Nguyen said.

The projects presented at the fair were funded by the school’s Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program.