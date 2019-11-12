UW-Superior Students Write Holiday Cards To Military Members

The Red Cross has collected nearly 10,000 cards for this years holiday card collection.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The American Red Cross joined forces with UW–Superior’s Veteran and Non-traditional Student Center to give back to military members.

Students, faculty and staff wrote meaningful messages on cards donated by the Red cross.

They will be sent out to service members locally and those stationed abroad.

One student says writing cards helps build a bond with service members, especially those who are current or former students of UW-Superior.

“I think its good to have a better connection between civilians and military personnel. We are all students here. It think it’s a good way to come together,” said Samuel Zurian.

Red Cross also partnered with other local schools and universities such as University of Minnesota Duluth and Brainerd Public Schools.

