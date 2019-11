Voyageur Park Lodge a Total Loss After Monday Fire

KABETOGAMA, Minn. – A fire destroyed the Voyageur Park Lodge in Kabetogama Morning evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with the Kabetogama Fire Department responded to reports of the blaze around 5:00 p.m.

The lodge is considered a total loss.

Noe one was at the facility at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The blaze remains under investigation.