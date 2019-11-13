American Heart Association Wants You to Eat Smart, Live Smart

AHA partnered with Essentia Health and St. Luke's at Super One.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s Eat Smart Month, and the American Heart Association, St. Luke’s and Essentia Health partnered together to get Super One customers to eat healthier.

The three had a display inside of the Duluth Kenwood Super One.

Shoppers could talk to registered dieticians, be trained in hands-only CPR, and receive gift cards to purchase healthy foods.

“Just to build awareness around eating healthy foods so adding fruits and vegetables to a part of every meal from breakfast, lunch dinner, even snack time,” said Summer Hagy, Youth Marketing Director for AHA.

“We really want to make sure everyone has better heart health than they have right now.”

If you have questions about heart health, blood pressure or cholesterol, you can contact the American Heart Association.