Annual Blanket Sale in Superior Selling Hundreds

500 blue blankets with the Spartan logo on them were for sale at the Spartan Shack.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of people lined up for Superior High School’s annual blanket sale.

500 blue blankets with the Spartan logo on them were for sale at the Spartan Shack.

A portion of the sales funds the high school’s competitive business club.

“My family everyone has one even the dogs, it’s just something people love and it’s cold enough here so they’re definitely used at sporting events,” said Christa Kalin, the business and marketing teacher at Superior High School.

The blankets cost $60 and more than one hundred were sold, and more are available.