Bike-Share Program to Roll Into Duluth

This comes after Superior launched its own bike-share program last year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth is getting in on the bike-share transportation trend in 2020.

The city of Duluth is giving $30,000 of its tourism tax revenue to Zeitgeist, an arts and community development organization, to help launch the city’s first-ever bike-sharing program.

The program by company Zagster would include 25 bikes and five stations, three of which would be downtown, in Canal Park, and in Lincoln Park with bikes available for rent.

Zeitgeist also wants to promote healthier lifestyles and make it easier for tourists to access local businesses.

“A lot of tourists who come to Duluth want to be able to get around canal park and downtown and Lincoln Park without having to drive but if you’re a tourist you may not bring your bike and because there will be stations around everywhere you will be able to easily access a bike to get around,” said Shawna Mullen, the active transportation coordinator at Zeitgeist.

The bike rentals work on a membership basis and use an app on people’s phones to log in and be able to take the bikes for a spin.

An additional $30,000 is needed to launch the program in Duluth.

Zeitgeist is looking for corporate sponsors and donations to meet that goal.