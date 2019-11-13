Companies Show Superior High Students Manufacturing Careers

Five Companies and Lake Superior College stopped by the high school.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Five companies and Lake Superior College stopped by Superior High School to talk to students about manufacturing careers.

This, at a time when the industry is also dealing with an aging labor force.

Students stopped by each company’s table to learn about the different types of positions within those companies.

According to the school’s Transition Coordinator, many of these jobs students have never heard of before.

“A lot of students don’t even know what companies are in the area,” Shawna Anderson said. “They drive by and they may see the facility they may see the building but they don’t necessarily know what happens in that building.”

“How things are being made in our area that are then shipped all over the country or all over the world.”

Lake Superior College’s table was a big hit with their virtual welding software to show students their manufacturing program.

The video game-like simulation was difficult for many, but not for those looking into welding as a future career.

“I did the welding thing which I’m really interested in my career,” said Freshman Wyatt Mitchell. “They’re telling me what they do basic days and like what they use for tools and machinery and it helps me, informs me of what the job’s like.”

Many of these businesses even come to the school’s lunchtimes to engage with students, because they understand that much of the labor force is on the older side.

They know, Anderson said, that they need to let younger people know what’s out there for careers.

The high school will have three more career fairs coming up: one highlighting construction jobs, then communications and technology jobs, and finally–a career fair for jobs in transportation and logistics.