Eric Watson Named UMAC Player of the Year; Olson, Mooney Earn Second Straight Top Honors

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMAC announced their men’s soccer postseason awards and three Yellowjackets have been honored.

Senior Eric Watson was named Offensive Player of the Year, A.J. Olson earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and Joe Mooney was named Coach of the Year. This is the second straight season Olson and Mooney have received their honors, while Watson was named Rookie of the Year back in 2016.

Watson was third in the conference in scoring and leaves the program as the all-time leading scorer. Joining Watson and Olson on the All-UMAC First-Team are teammates Danny Kearns and Blake Perry.