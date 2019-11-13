Essentia Clinic Recruits Research Volunteers in Superior

"All of Us" research program recruits at Superior YMCA.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Essentia Health is looking for more community volunteers to enroll in their medical research program.

“All of Us” is the name of the research program trying to collect data that is representative of all demographics in the Twin Ports.

The program spent Wednesday enrolling people at the YMCA in Superior.

Officials say they reach more people when they recruit in the community and not just from the Essentia clinic.

“It’s really important that we have our communities represented in this research program, because researchers are going to utilize information that we provide through “All of Us” to make healthcare better for all of us,” clinic program manager Heather Larsen said.

This was the third “All of Us” enrollment event at the Superior YMCA.

The next one will be sometime in December.