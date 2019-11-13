Fresh Off Bye Week, UMD Women’s Hockey Ready for Buckeyes

Puck drop on Friday against Ohio State is set for just after 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are off to their best start in almost a decade.

The Bulldogs are coming off a much needed bye week, which is a good time to recharge and heal up in the early part of the season.

“We had a good break over the weekend. It was nice for us to just kind of relax and do some recovery on Saturday, have a good off-day on Sunday and getting back after it on Monday. You can tell the team was fired up to be back at it,” said forward Gabbie Hughes.

“We had the ability to sort of hit the pause button and evaluate how we thought we did for that first half of the first semester. We had some great conversations and great dialogue in the locker room, and we have a clear plan of what we want to do to continue to grow,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

And right off the bat, the Bulldogs will travel down to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes, a team that has given UMD fits and certainly won’t be an easy out.

“From previous years of playing Ohio, we know that they’re really explosive. They’re a quick team. They don’t give you much time and space with the puck so every year we play them, we try to prepare for that as best we can,” defenseman Jalyn Elmes said.

Puck drop on Friday against Ohio State is set for just after 5 p.m.