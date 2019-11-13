Gronski’s Clutch Play Leads Spartans to State Semi-Finals

Superior will face Brookfield East Friday night at 7 p.m. in Merrill, WI.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior football team are in uncharted waters this week. The Spartans will be taking part in the Division 2 state semi–finals for the first time since 1990, which was also the last time they won a state title. One big reason for this run is the clutch play of their senior quarterback.

Jarrett Gronski has led game-winning drives in back-to-back games where Superior would find themselves down by double-digits late. And his stellar play all season allowed Gronski to be named Big Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s a third-year starter here with us so he’s been in situations before with the game on the line. We know what he’s capable of. But he’s got a great supporting cast that also holds him accountable and encourages him. It’s a team thing and he’ll be the first one to tell you that,” head coach Bob DeMeyer said.

“It feels amazing, but we’re not done yet. That’s my attitude going in. I’d trade it all away for a ring on my finger in a second. I’m going to keep doing that in practice. I’m going to keep these guys up and we’re going to keep working. We’re going to try to keep playing next week and win this city a state title,” said Gronski.

Standing in Superior’s way will be Brookfield East, a team that was also a four-seed in their bracket. And the winner of this one is going to the state title game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“We’ve had three very tough playoffs game thus far. This one looks to be as tough, if not the toughest opponent we’ve had. We’re battle-tested through our Big Rivers Conference games. We just got to minimize our mistakes and take care of the football, all the same things that apply to winning any football game. We like our chances. We’re confident, but certainly not overconfident. We respect the heck out of them. They’re a great football team,” DeMeyer said.

This Spartans versus Spartans match-up will take place Friday night in Merrill, WI. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.