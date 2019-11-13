Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa Returns to Miller Hill Mall Saturday

With the Return of Santa Claus to the Miller Hill Mall, Legacy Toys will Also Kick off Their Annual Toy Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, November 16, you’re encouraged to bring the kiddos to enjoy Breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a few other well-known characters. The event is kicking off the holiday season at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

Janet Fawcett with the Miller Hill Mall, and Peter Cpin, Owner of Legacy Toys, stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the upcoming festive fun.

Breakfast with Santa will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Applebee’s.

Attendees will enjoy pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage and juice for $5.00+ tax per person.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, Ashton the Elf, and a couple of our favorite princesses will be stopping by your table to say hello.

Santa’s Elf in Training Workshop will be in Barnes & Noble Court from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Santa will be ready for photos for those who wish to purchase.

There will be free kid-friendly activities including building a large gingerbread house, making ornaments, edible snowmen, elf and reindeer glasses, reindeer food and frosting cookies.

Children will also have a chance to write a letter to Santa.

There will be hot chocolate outside along with a fire truck and police car.

Once you visit every station you will enter into a drawing for our grand prize for a family fun package including a one night stay at the Edgewater Hotel & Waterpark, family bowling at Skyline Social & Games, and a gift certificate to Canal Park Brewing Company, along with a few other surprises.

Miller Hill Mall partners with Salvation Army and Legacy Toys for a toy drive each holiday season.

Toys will be collected during Saturday’s event.

If you bring a donation, you’ll get an additional entry into the grand prize drawing.

Legacy Toys does a toy drive match to Salvation Army at their Duluth store.

Click here to learn more about the Miller Hill Mall.