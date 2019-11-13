Life Sentence for Ashland County Murder Suspect

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – One of the two men involved in a 2017 Ashland County murder has been sentenced.

42-year-old Brian Nelis received a life sentence Wednesday after previously being found guilty of first degree murder in the stabbing death of 39-year-old Shane Cadotte.

Cadotte’s body was found in a weedy area in the town of Sanborn in the fall of 2017.

Another suspect in the fatal stabbing, 42-year-old Michael Sweet, was also found guilty of first-degree murder in May, but has not yet been sentenced.