Local Smoke Shops Voice Opinions On Proposed Federal Flavored Vape Ban

SUPERIOR, Wis – President Trump recently proposed a federal ban on flavored vapes.

The major goal is keeping young people away from starting the potentially dangerous habit.

The ban could possibly hurt the pockets of vape stores across the country.

Now local vape shop owners are sharing their thoughts on this ongoing battle.

There are more than ten smoke shops in the Twin Ports that sell e–cigarettes and vapes.

The proposed ban would mean vape shops could no longer sell any flavored vape products.

The owner of Ignite Vapor and Tobacco in Superior says he is outraged.

The believes this ban is an overreaction from the government after vaping has received a lot of scrutiny.

“People have been using e–cigarettes or vaping since 2006. Now all of a sudden there are all these illnesses and injuries out there. Any reasonable person can conclude something just doesn’t add up,” said Timothy Frey.

Ignite’s owner says because of recent negativity surrounding e–cigs and vapes, his business has declined by nearly 50%.

To make up for the loss in profit, he will rebrand his business as a dispensary.

The shop will focus more on the sale of hemp flower, but will also continue to sell vapes.

Employees at another superior smoke shop, tell us while e–cigarette sales make up most of their profit; they are willing to support the effort to keep flavored vaping products away from teens.

“We think their reason to do it is fair with the underage epidemic going on. We don’t condone anything that has to do with underage people using our products,” said Hunter Johnson, sales clerk at Super Smoke Shop. “It might impact us a little bit but we have a lot of products here as well,”

Ignite’s owner believes young people are often getting the vaping devices online, which may be the cause for a spike in usage.

He also believes tighter age verification rules should be implemented like happening with the sale of alcohol, instead of a ban.

Since the spring, more than 2,000 cases of vaping lung related issues have been reported, including in the more than three dozen deaths.