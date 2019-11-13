Michelle Lee Announces Run for Senate District 11

CLOQUET, Minn. – Former news anchor Michelle Lee officially announced her run for Minnesota Senate District 11 on Wednesday morning.

Lee will seek the DFL endorsement at the district convention in March.

“Winning a DFL majority in the state senate is critical if we are to clear the Republican roadblock to passage of critical legislation designed to move Minnesotans and their families forward together regardless of our zip codes,” Said Lee. “Our communities are more than a pitstop on the super highway to something better. We matter, our families matter and together we can make a difference.”

Lee was defeated by Stu Lourey earlier this year for the DFL State Seat District 11 seat. Rep. Jason Rarick won the special election to represent Minnesota’s 11th District in the State Senate in February.

Lee was also defeated by former state Rep. Joe Radinovich for the DFL 8th Congressional District seat last year. Rep. Pete Stauber secured the seat after winning the general election.

Senate District 11 includes communities in Pine, Kanabec, Carlton, and St. Louis counties.

Lee and her husband are longtime residents of Moose Lake.