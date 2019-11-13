Mirage Excited to Give New Head Coach Emma Stauber First Career Win

The Mirage will be back in action on Friday on the road against South St. Paul.

PROCTOR, Minn. – After a rough showing in their season opener against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, the Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey team bounced back in a big way this past weekend, picking up the win against Hopkins Park, the first win ever for their new head coach Emma Stauber.

The team says they were very excited to help the former Mirage star get that first milestone under her belt.

“She always goes play by play with what we can work on and it’s really helpful because she knows a lot and she gives a lot of help to us,” said Bailey Stokke.

“Definitely when we’re working on plays and stuff like that, she throws in a lot of information and let’s us know what we’re doing wrong, which is really good and it will help us definitely towards the end of the season,” Braelyn Sathers said.

“I really take pride in the knowledge of the game that I have and that’s what I really strive to share with them is my knowledge and being the best players that they can be. We got our first win and it’s nice and a relief. But I’m looking for more,” Stauber said.

The Mirage will be back in action on Friday on the road against South St. Paul.